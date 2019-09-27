Judy Garland’s triumph and tragedy, portrayed by Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger:

Well, I probably understand a little bit of it, from personal experience.

There's an awareness among most people in our business that we're lucky to be doing what we're doing. So there's a certain level of gratitude that then translates into a sense of responsibility, that you want to hold up your end of the deal.

And for someone like Judy, for example, who was made to feel constantly that she was lucky, and — but lucky and replaceable, and that there's a million girls who can take your place, what wouldn't you do in order to hold onto your place, when this is your joy?