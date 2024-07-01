Leave your feedback
Monday on the News Hour, the Supreme Court rules that former President Trump is entitled to some immunity, complicating the special counsel's Jan. 6 case against him. A major blow to French President Macron as the far-right wins big in the first round of snap elections. Plus, a Hezbollah drone strike raises fears that a full-fledged war on Israel's northern border could be next.
