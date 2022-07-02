July 2, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, New York legislators pass stricter gun legislation following the Supreme Court ruling allowing people to carry firearms in public. Then, the options and obstacles for President Biden as he pledges to protect some access to abortion. Plus, we speak with legendary U.S. women's soccer star, Briana Scurry, about her life and groundbreaking career.

