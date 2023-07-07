July 7, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, despite risks to civilians, the Biden administration approves giving cluster bombs to Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian children try to settle back into life at home after being abducted by Russian forces. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the Republican primary race and President Biden's upcoming trip to Europe.

