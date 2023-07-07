News Wrap: U.S. job growth slows but still shows solid gains in June

In our news wrap Friday, the latest report shows the U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June, the smallest gain in two and a half years, the gunman who killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms and Israeli forces launched a new raid in the occupied West Bank, killing two Palestinian gunmen in Nablus.

