June 3, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the White House outlines a plan to donate unused COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, reconstruction efforts begin in Gaza amid dire conditions in the wake of the war with Israel and the sharp rise in remote employment places the future of in-person office spaces in question.

