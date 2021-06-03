Addressing concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Judy Woodruff:

Now let's turn to questions around getting the vaccine in this country.

Even as the rest of the world is clamoring for the vaccine, there are still a large number of Americans who don't want it or are hesitant to get it.

Yesterday, President Biden announced a number of additional private and public partnerships to try to ensure 70 percent of U.S. adults have had at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Vaccination rates in the U.S. did hit a high in April, but have been falling ever since.

We asked some of you to tell us about your concerns and why you have chosen to wait.

We're going to try answering some of those with Dr. Francis Collins. He is the director of the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Collins, thank you so much for being with us again.

It is contradictory to hear — to think that the rest of the world wants the vaccine, some Americans still hesitant to get it.

But I want to — what I want to ask you about that is, what can make the most difference now in achieving President Biden's goal of 70 percent of Americans by the Fourth of July?