June 7, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, FDA approves a controversial treatment for Alzheimer's despite mixed results in clinical trials, a major voting rights bill faces crucial opposition in the Senate as President Biden and Republicans remain far apart on an infrastructure deal, and members of the South Asian diaspora share their experiences trying to help loved ones in India amid the COVID-19 surge.

