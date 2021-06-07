Monday on the NewsHour, FDA approves a controversial treatment for Alzheimer's despite mixed results in clinical trials, a major voting rights bill faces crucial opposition in the Senate as President Biden and Republicans remain far apart on an infrastructure deal, and members of the South Asian diaspora share their experiences trying to help loved ones in India amid the COVID-19 surge.
News Wrap: U.S. recovers millions in cryptocurrency paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers6 min
Why the FDA approved a controversial Alzheimer’s drug6 min
Pipeline battle brews in Minnesota between Indigenous tribes and a major oil company8 min
Capturing the horror and hope of India’s recent COVID-19 surge from afar8 min
Manchin’s opposition a ‘body blow’ to Democrats’ voting rights legislation4 min
Amy Walter and Errin Haines on voting rights legislation and the filibuster9 min
A Brief But Spectacular take on breaking the script in healthcare4 min
