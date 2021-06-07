Amy Walter and Errin Haines on voting rights legislation and the filibuster

Errin Haines:

Well, I think that we have to continue to look to the states.

And another GOP state convention that happened over the weekend was down in my home state of Georgia, where you definitely had some very interesting dynamics that I think could kind of portend what we can expect to see going forward for the midterms and possibly in the next four years.

Governor Brian Kemp took the stage at the convention in Jekyll Island and was booed. This is somebody who had said publicly that Georgia's elections were fair and accurate, in opposition to the former president who wanted a recount in Georgia, despite those ballots being counted three times.

People like Governor Kemp, people like Secretary of State Raffensperger, who talked about the integrity of the elections in Georgia, were put on — put in the former president's crosshairs, while folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene were hailed by Republicans in Georgia for her political — rejection of political correctness and really embrace of the former president and continued support of him.

And so you had Republicans being rewarded, the Republicans who stood with President — former President Trump and were calling for an investigation or to look into the election results in Georgia.

And so the extent to which we continue to see President Trump out on the campaign trail, which he signaled that he is willing — is something that he's going to be doing, the extent to which he continues to talk about a rigged election or the false threat to election integrity in this country, and Republicans continuing to push these laws at the state level and continuing to kind of align themselves with those ideas, I think seeing how long the so-called big lie is going to continue to last in our election cycle, I think what we know now is, almost six months after the January 6 insurrection, that that is still very much in our political ecosystem.