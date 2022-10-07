Jury deciding how much money Alex Jones will pay Sandy Hook families for years of lies

Stephanie Sy:

Amna, Alex Jones lost four defamation lawsuits filed by Sandy Hook families late last year.

The trial in Connecticut is the second of three trials for juries to decide on how much money Jones must pay in damages. A previous jury in Texas ordered he pay $50 million to a Sandy Hook family. During this trial in Connecticut, where the shootings occurred, father Mark Barden was among those parents who testified about the torment he endured from Jones' followers.

Mark Barden, Father of Sandy Hook Victim: This was horror beyond anything we had — could ever imagine, trying to deal with — trying to deal with the fact that our little boy had just been shot to death in his first-grade classroom.

I had a picture of, like, one of my little days at home with Daniel. I — just for fun, we had a little bath in the kitchen sink, and I had taken a picture of it because it was adorable. And somebody came on the Web site saying that that picture was actually — excuse me, but that was a picture of Daniel after I had dismembered him and killed him myself, and that picture was me mocking everyone else with the fact that I had murdered my son and taken a picture of him in the sink.

You can't make this up. Somebody did. But this is what I was trying to — we were all trying to deal with.