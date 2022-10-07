Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, the latest jobs report shows the employment market cooling but the economy remaining steady even as recession concerns linger. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces families from the Sandy Hook mass shooting seeking major damages for defamation. Plus, the voices of women from inside and outside Iran on the uprising unfolding after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
