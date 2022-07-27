Justice Department examines Trump’s conduct in Jan. 6 probe

Renato Mariotti:

That's right.

I mean, I think if we look purely at what came from the January 6 hearings, the criminal statute that really stands out to me is criminal incitement. And the reason why is because the facts are not really in dispute. Obviously, the former president did give a speech.

Many of the people who heard that speech proceeded to attack the United States Capitol, and in a violent manner. And the question has always been whether or not there would be sufficient evidence to show that the former president intended to incite imminent lawless action, because, obviously, the words of his speech are mixed.

You could have arguments that could go both ways. However, some of the testimony, particularly of Cassidy Hutchinson, where she talked about, for example, the former president being aware that the crowd was armed, saying that they would not — were not interested in arming him, but they would be heading to the Capitol, supports an implication that he understood that those individuals would be attacking the Capitol later.

There's other statements and evidence that were elicited that also come to that. So I do think the Justice Department is at least considering whether or not that's a potential charge as well.