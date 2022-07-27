July 27, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in the face of high prices and fears of a recession. Then, the Biden administration offers Russia a deal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. Plus, Pope Francis meets with Indigenous and Canadian leaders after formally apologizing for Catholic schools that tried to eradicate Native culture.

