Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in the face of high prices and fears of a recession. Then, the Biden administration offers Russia a deal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. Plus, Pope Francis meets with Indigenous and Canadian leaders after formally apologizing for Catholic schools that tried to eradicate Native culture.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: