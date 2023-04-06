Justice Thomas took lavish trips paid for by GOP donor, investigative report says

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Ian Couzens
Private jets, lavish trips, and access to exclusive clubs were provided to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for more than two decades by a Republican megadonor, according to reporting by ProPublica. The trips were valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and went unreported on Thomas’ financial disclosures. Geoff Bennett spoke with Josh Kaplan, one of the reporters who broke the story.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
