Karine Jean-Pierre on her mental health struggle and a blueprint for activism

Karine Jean-Pierre:

Yes. Yes.

So one of the things — there are so many things that I bring up that you just laid out perfectly, but one of them is mental health. And one of the reasons I talk about it in the book is because there is a stigma connected to mental health.

And people don't want to talk about what they go through when they are in dark times and they don't know how to get out of it. And because of the pressures of me growing up, and just feeling like an outsider all through my growing up, my young — young days, there was a time where I attempted to take my life. I attempted suicide.

And it was a dark, dark time in my life, clearly. And so I put that in the book. I put it in the book because I want to help people. I want anybody who has ever felt that way to feel like there is a way out and to know there is a way out.