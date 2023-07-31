Katie Ledecky makes swimming history with major world championship wins

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
Leave your feedback
Katie Ledecky is already considered the greatest swimmer of this decade. This weekend, she made her claim for the greatest of all time, notching two new records at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, and surpassing Michael Phelps for the most individual titles in swimming history. USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more