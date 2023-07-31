Katie Ledecky makes swimming history with major world championship wins

Katie Ledecky is already considered the greatest swimmer of this decade. This weekend, she made her claim for the greatest of all time, notching two new records at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, and surpassing Michael Phelps for the most individual titles in swimming history. USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

