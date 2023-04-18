KC man charged in shooting of Black teenager who went to wrong house released on bond

Quinton Lucas:

Well, I'm learning more as everyone else does, too.

I mean, he turned himself in. So, something that I know concerns a lot of people in the world is that often, when you don't shoot somebody, maybe you don't have the convenience of showing up at the jail, actually, whatever you want. But, be that as it may, that's what happened today.

We will learn more about that. What we have learned is that he's got a particularly, well, not even well-heeled family. He was able to put $20,000 on to be released. So this man, who I consider to be a risk, at least to Black people in this community, is out on the streets of Kansas City again, is out and available.

And I don't think the age is an excuse, if what he claims his fear is just seeing a Black boy who is taller than him. But he's afraid of about 75,000 people in my city. I find that to be a concern. And I think that this is something that, hopefully, as we go through this prosecution and get a conviction, hopefully, it's something that does lay a basis for, if not expanded hate crime charges, then certainly a very clear conviction.