Khashoggi’s brutal murder was a ‘state killing,’ special rapporteur says

The report describes how Jamal Khashoggi died and was dismembered by Saudi officials.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on those officials and endorsed Saudi Arabia's trials of what the kingdom calls — quote — "a rogue operation" without the knowledge of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Today, a State Department official said: "We are determined to press for accountability for every person who was responsible."

Also today, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs tweeted: "The report contains clear contradictions and baseless allegations, which challenges its credibility."

Before that criticism, I interviewed the report's author, U.N. Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard.

Agnes Callamard, welcome to the "NewsHour."

You quote Saudi officials inside the Istanbul Consulate who are waiting for Jamal Khashoggi's arrival. One of them, a Saudi forensic doctor, says "Joints will be separated. If we take plastic bags and cut into pieces, it will be finished. We will wrap each of them."

At the end, another Saudi official asks whether — quote — "the sacrificial animal" had arrived.

That seems to suggest this was premeditated.