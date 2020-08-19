Klobuchar: Americans ‘are different, but they don’t want to be divided’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar:

It is, and more.

We all know it's a challenge to be virtual. We don't have the after-parties and that feeling of camaraderie. But it has allowed Americans to see the story of Joe Biden, the story that we're about to hear of Kamala Harris in a different way.

And one of my favorite moments was actually the roll call last night, where you had everything from heartfelt thoughts from people who had lost their child to gun violence, to our favorite duo trying to sell calamari from Rhode Island.

(LAUGHTER)

And I just thought it was this — the America as we know it, as opposed to the America that Donald Trump keeps trying to talk about.

And it is an America where people are different, but they don't want to be divided. They want to come together.

And you certainly saw that in seeing Colin Powell, and hearing from Governor Kasich the night before. There are so many Republicans — and I don't think it should be lost here — moderate Republicans who have come forward.

So, when we talk about unity, it's Bernie Sanders' heartfelt pitch to bring his supporters with him.