Klobuchar: Americans ‘are different, but they don’t want to be divided’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar:
Oh, you know what? I see the personal as the woman from Arizona who said that her dad's only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and he paid with his life.
Yes, that's personal. But this is a personal election, Judy. People are isolated. I had to see my dad with COVID through a window in a nursing home, not knowing if it was the last time I'd see him. And he made it through.
There are stories like that all over our land. And it's a really personal moment.
And so that's why I think Joe Biden's ability to relate to people, from being nominated by the woman on the elevator, to his competence, as some of your last panelists were talking about, the competence that he brings to the job.
And I personally am really excited about Kamala tonight. We grew closer on the campaign trail.
I just texted her husband, jokingly asking him what he was wearing tonight, since that's what you ask the spouse.
(LAUGHTER)
I won't reveal what he's going to wear.
