Jeffries ‘cautiously optimistic’ USPS problems will be resolved

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries:

Well, the postmaster general took a modest, but insufficient step in the right direction by backing away from the future changes that he was planning to make to undermine the ability of the Postal Service to be there for the American people.

The post office is as American as baseball, motherhood and apple pie. It's one of the few institutions that's actually in the United States Constitution. The first postmaster general, of course, was Dr. Ben Franklin, one of the framers of the United States Constitution. That's how central it is, and it continues to be so, to the American people.

And the fact that Donald Trump would endeavor to undermine it solely because he apparently does not want Americans to have the opportunity to vote safely and by mail, because he concludes that, if they do so in large numbers, he will lose, that is shameful.

Now, the postmaster has agreed to come before the House of Representatives on Monday to answer questions as it relates to what has happened, and how do we reverse the damages that have already been done to the Postal Service.

And, on Saturday, we will be back in Washington to pass legislation that does reverse the damage that has been done, that is designed to ensure that post office boxes are brought back, that the sorting equipment is brought back, that the administrative changes designed to undermine the delivery of the mail are reversed.