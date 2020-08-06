Kudlow: Trump might use other funding to pay for federal unemployment

Larry Kudlow:

Well, thanks for having me back on, Judy.

Look, they are negotiating right now, as we talk. They're up on the Hill, Chief Mark Meadows, Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin, and the Democratic leadership and the Republican leadership of both houses and both parties. So they are talking.

I think it's fair to say that the tone has probably improved a bit. They are going through a number of lists of items that divide them, see where compromises are possible.

But, no, I think the reporting was accurate. I don't think any deals have been made. Chief Meadows has said, if nothing is achieved by Friday, we might conceivably walk away from it. That is, the Trump people might walk away from it.

And the president has said repeatedly — and he said it again today — that he can do a lot of important things on unemployment extensions, on preventing evictions, on a payroll tax cut. He can do many things by executive order or presidential fiat. And he doesn't necessarily need these negotiations.

So, we will see how it turns out. At the moment, I don't think I have much new to report.