Kyiv springs back to life as Ukraine air defense crews guard the city

Amna Nawaz:

The Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to be under investigation by Russian intelligence tonight, after claiming that Russia's war with Ukraine was started under false pretenses by top military officials.

Prigozhin has thousands of personnel aiding Russia's onslaught in Ukraine, and he now says Russian troops have fired on his forces. There also reports riot police and the National Guard are tightening security at government buildings in Moscow tonight.

Meantime, as Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News tells us, Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has sprung back to life under the watchful eyes of air defense crews that guard the city.