June 23, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Americans on both sides of the abortion debate reflect on the new legal landscape and how it's affecting their lives. Surpassing expectations, a section of I-95 in Philadelphia reopens less than two weeks after it collapsed. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the week's political news.

Segments From This Episode

