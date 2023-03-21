LA schools closed as workers strike for better wages and conditions

Geoff Bennett:

A massive strike has shut down schools today in the Los Angeles Unified School District, and it's focused on higher wages and better working conditions.

This school strike was not initiated by the teachers, who are still under contract, but some of the district's lowest-paid employees.

Class was canceled in the nation's second largest school district. School support staff took to the picket lines in the L.A. rain to demand higher wages and better staffing.

Conrado Guerrero, President, Service Employees International Union, Local 99: Today, thousands of SEIU Local 99 members are on strike, from the bus yards to the schoolyards, to the kitchens and warehouses.