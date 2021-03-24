Labor Secretary Walsh to prioritize American Rescue Plan, focus on ‘building back better’

Marty Walsh:

Well, I think it really comes back down to putting confidence back into the work force. Also, we have a major problem that we have to deal with women in the work force and making sure that we — women have dropped out of the workforce in higher numbers than I think anyone ever anticipated.

So, we need to make sure, when we talk about child care, making sure that child care is available. And in the American Rescue Plan, I think one thing, you can't — we can't continue to extend unemployment benefits and not to get our economy back up and going. And I know that the president is working with the Senate. There's other pieces of legislation that are coming down right now that they're working on to get America back to work.

I think that those specific industries, we have to be a little more thoughtful in. I know the restaurants, thousands of restaurants across the country have gone out of business. We need to come back stronger. We need to get those restaurants, some of those restaurants hopefully back. We need to keep making investments.

And it's not just coming out of the White House. This is something from the White House all the way down to Main Street that we have to work collectively together on. And I know that, in my office, in the briefings I was in today — I was in many of them today — every single briefing was focused on the American worker, whether — how do we strengthen their ability to earn money? How do we strengthen their ability to get a job?

Job training is another piece that we have in the Department of Labor and working on job training and getting those dollars out the door. Some of those industries that we have lost during the pandemic, we're not going to get them back. So we need to make sure that we can retrain America's workers, so they can access the jobs that are available now for them.