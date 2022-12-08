Lawmakers pass landmark legislation aimed at protecting same-sex marriages

Lisa Desjardins:

Thanks, Judy.

Lawmakers from both chambers came together to cheer final passage of the bill, the Respect for Marriage Act. Today's move comes after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas expressed interest in reconsidering the Supreme Court decision that protects marriage equality following the High Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

Looking at all of this closely is Kate Sosin, who reports on LGBTQ+ issues for The 19th News.

Kate, how significant is this bill?

Kate Sosin, The 19th News: This bill, a lot of people are reporting that this protects marriage equality, and, in some ways, it does. But it doesn't codify marriage equality the way that we know it.

What that means, basically, is, this would make marriages transportable from state to state for states that do have pro-marriage laws on the books. But for states that have bans, you still could not get married in those states.