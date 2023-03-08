Lawmakers question intelligence officials about origins of COVID-19

Nick Schifrin:

In the Senate Intelligence Committee today, the woman and men who lead the country's intelligence community detailed a world full of threats, starting with Russia's war in Ukraine.

Wagner private military contractors are besieging the eastern city of Bakhmut, the longest and deadliest battle of the war. Ukraine is trying to inflict heavy Russian losses. Those losses are adding up, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said today.

Avril Haines, U.S. Director of National Intelligence: It will be increasingly challenging for them to sustain even the current level of offensive operations in the coming months. And, consequently, they may fully shift to holding and defending the territories they now occupy.