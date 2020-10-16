Leaving Dixie behind, the Chicks get even more personal — and political

Judy Woodruff:

They remain the bestselling female band of all time in the U.S., and the bestselling country group since Nielsen SoundScan started tracking in 1991.

But the group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks may be best known for a single comment the lead singer made in London in 2003 during the lead-up to the Iraq War, which led to death threats and a virtual ban from country radio.

Fourteen years after their last album, The Chicks are back, with new music and a new name.

Jeffrey Brown has our story.

