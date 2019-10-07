Leaving Syria is ‘knife in the back’ for Kurdish forces, Panetta says

Steve Simon:

Well, I think it was the right decision, but it was really not well-prepared, as Secretary Panetta points out, I think quite eloquently.

It was known certainly since last winter that this was the president's inclination, and he was determined to do it. He was talked out of it at the time. But in the interval between the president's aborted decision last November and the decision he's made just today, nothing was done to prepare the ground for the withdrawal.

And this, to me, is just — I guess it's astounding, because there were options that the United States could have pursued that would have reassured Turkey in a way that removed its incentive to invade Syria under conditions that we're looking at now.

But none of those steps were really taken. And they weren't taken because there was a view on the part of the administration that it would entail talking to the regime in Damascus. And this was something that the United States didn't want to do.

Now, you know, on one level, that's understandable. The regime in Damascus is repugnant. But if the Turks are going to be assured or reassured that the PKK won't be a security problem for them, then, really, the only way to accomplish that is for these areas of Syria that are now administered by the Kurds are reinstated into the Syrian state.