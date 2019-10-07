Trump’s abrupt military departure from Syria draws fierce criticism

Amna Nawaz:

The U.S. military is on the way out of Northeastern Syria tonight, and it appears Turkish forces are on the way in.

The president is touting the U.S. withdrawal, in the face of widespread criticism.

Guided by the rising sun, the Americans were on the road at daybreak, leaving the Syrian-Turkish border on orders from President Donald Trump. By midday, U.S. bases there were deserted, except for a few Kurdish fighters. The White House announced late Sunday that Mr. Trump was withdrawing all forces on the Syrian-Turkish border. He wanted other nations to take the lead.