Legendary goalie Briana Scurry on World Cup and U.S. women’s soccer

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. women's national soccer team is returning to the World Cup final for the third straight time, after winning a nail-biter today against England. It was close from the outset, as both teams scored early.

Team USA scored first, with a goal from Christen Press, who played instead of co-captain Megan Rapinoe. England retaliated soon after. Then, the U.S.' other co-captain, Alex Morgan, scored the second goal.

In the second half, England appeared to tie the match, but the goal was taken back on a penalty call. England had one more shot to tie it on a penalty kick. It was Steph Houghton against the American goalie, Alyssa Naeher.