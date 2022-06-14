News Wrap: FDA advisory panel recommends Moderna’s vaccine for children ages 6 to 17

In our news wrap Tuesday, an FDA advisory panel voted to recommend that the CDC approve Moderna's vaccine for kids 6 to 17 years old, the Labor Department says wholesale prices were up 10.8 percent from a year ago, the House approved expanding Supreme Court security, Ukraine suffers heavy losses in Sievierodonetsk, and Britain pressed ahead with plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

