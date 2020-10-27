Lightfoot: Chicago’s rising infections and falling revenues are of ‘great concern’

Lori Lightfoot:

Well, I think that we have got to look at what our metrics are.

No question we're seeing an uptick in cases. We're also seeing percent positivity go up. But hospitalizations are not at the breaking point, like they — we feared back in the spring. And I think that's an important metric that needs to have some really significant rate.

And, also, we have got to be very surgical in the way that we impose these new restrictions. The truth is that where we're seeing the greatest challenges is in people's homes, in social setting that are not public.

That's harder to regulate, to be sure, but that's, at least in Chicago, where we're seeing the challenges. Two-thirds of the people that are testing positive and are talking to our case investigators are telling us that they got it from somebody that they knew, and that they got it in a home or other social setting that's not in public.

So, we're taking additional steps to really address those circumstances where we're seeing the cases increase. So, I'm not sure that we're reaching the right people with the restrictions that are going to be imposed by the state. And that's my concern.