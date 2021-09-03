Live music events get new life amid rising vaccinations and open spaces

Jeffrey Brown:

But now, as the pandemic enters a new phase, so too does the live music industry.

First Ave, for example, mandated COVID vaccines for its staff and now requires concert-goers to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. Concert giant Live Nation will do the same. It put on about 2, 300 events globally in the first half of 2021, compared to more than 18,000 during the same time in 2019.

Meanwhile, outbreaks are testing artists' comfort levels. Some, like Garth Brooks and K-pop stars BTS, have canceled shows and tours altogether. On the other hand, rock legend Eric Clapton reportedly said he would not play any venues that do mandate vaccines.

For working musicians, it's a time of uncertainty.