The White House COVID-19 task force is expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Almost 174 million Americans are fully vaccinated, but the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to complicate the pandemic recovery.

The U.S. could see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and Dec. 1, unless Americans take more precautions, including wearing masks in public spaces.

