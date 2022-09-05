Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, a judge grants former President Trump's request to have a special master review the documents obtained in an FBI raid of his Florida home. Then, the United Kingdom's Conservative Party chooses Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. Plus, college students return to campus amid widespread uncertainty regarding access to reproductive care.
