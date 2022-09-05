September 5, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, a judge grants former President Trump's request to have a special master review the documents obtained in an FBI raid of his Florida home. Then, the United Kingdom's Conservative Party chooses Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. Plus, college students return to campus amid widespread uncertainty regarding access to reproductive care.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: