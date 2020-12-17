Local governments face cutbacks without federal aid

David Holt:

Well, we're down about 5 percent in sales tax for this fiscal year. So, we have had to freeze a lot of hiring that we had expected to make this year.

We have certainly had to cut back programming, especially in our rec centers. It is hard to — we want — the first thing we want to protect are the people we have on staff now. But that means that we really — the worst impact is felt by our programming.

And these are programs that people care about. But I do want to say something real quick, because I don't want Mayor Whaley to have to say this. Thirty-six cities did get funding back in April and May from the original CARES Act. And we are blessed to be one of those cities here in Oklahoma City, because we are over 500,000.

But there are 3,000 cities across America over 10,000. There's 300 cities over 100,000, and only 36 of those got that funding. That funding had a lot of strings attached, and so we haven't necessarily been able to use it as much as we would have liked on our revenue shortfalls.

But it has certainly given us a little bit of breathing room. And even though we benefited from that, I want to speak for Mayor Whaley and for other cities around the country, hundreds of them, thousands of them, that never got that benefit. And that is why this package is so very important.