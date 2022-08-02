Local health authorities race to contain the highly contagious monkeypox virus

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, New York City Health Commissioner:

Yes, thanks for the question.

New York, as ever, was really leading the way. We were the first in the country to start vaccinating people against monkeypox, people at risk of getting or risk of transmitting monkeypox, because we knew we needed to do our best to get ahead of it.

And, certainly, vaccine supply has been constrained throughout this rollout. And that's limited the number of vaccines that we're able to deliver to slow this down. But I'm encouraged because we're starting to see that supply increase. We just got the announcement of our allocation from — against the 800,000 doses or so that are now in the country.

And we're grateful to our federal partners, who I hope are now looking ahead to the next batch that this country is going to need. We are certainly the epicenter of this outbreak. We have 25 percent of the cases in the country. And we estimate that there are up to 150,000 people who might be at risk of getting or transmitting monkeypox, according to the current criteria.

So we have a lot of work to do.