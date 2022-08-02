Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a stop in Taiwan, sparking immediate retaliation from China. Then, questions arise about al-Qaida's influence in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after a U.S. drone strike kills the group's leader. We speak to national security advisor Jake Sullivan. Plus, local health authorities race to contain the highly contagious monkeypox virus.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: