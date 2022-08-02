August 2, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a stop in Taiwan, sparking immediate retaliation from China. Then, questions arise about al-Qaida's influence in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after a U.S. drone strike kills the group's leader. We speak to national security advisor Jake Sullivan. Plus, local health authorities race to contain the highly contagious monkeypox virus.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: