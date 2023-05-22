Longest battle of Ukraine war leaves city of Bakhmut in ruins

Dara Massicot:

No, I think that he's trying to spin whatever victory that he can come up with to show for the Russian people, for the amount of casualties that they have lost.

They have had basically no successes over the past four or five months, if not longer than that, frankly. And this is the best that they can come up with to spin it. I don't think that it's going to give them a strategic advantage this year. The force is simply too exhausted to try to forward again in a meaningful way.

I don't think they have the capability for another large offensive this year.