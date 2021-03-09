What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Longtime journalist Roger Mudd dies at 93

Audio

Longtime political correspondent and anchor Roger Mudd died Tuesday at the age of 93. He spent much of his career at CBS, before joining NBC News and then MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour. We take a moment to remember his life and decades-long career.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: