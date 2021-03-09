Longtime journalist Roger Mudd dies at 93

Longtime political correspondent and anchor Roger Mudd died Tuesday at the age of 93. He spent much of his career at CBS, before joining NBC News and then MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour. We take a moment to remember his life and decades-long career.
Longtime political correspondent and anchor Roger Mudd died Tuesday at the age of 93. He spent much of his career at CBS, before joining NBC News and then MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour. We take a moment to remember his life and decades-long career.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.