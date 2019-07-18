Lonnie Bunch on how the Smithsonian can help America understand its identity

Judy Woodruff:

While so much of today's news from Washington naturally focuses on the political life here, there is another well-known part of the nation's capital that's all about America's history and art.

That is the sprawling Smithsonian Institution, which houses more than 150 million artifacts and works of art and attracts some 30 million visitors a year.

In May, the Smithsonian named its newest secretary, Lonnie Bunch III.

And, last week, I caught up with him at one of the museums he oversees, Air and Space. It was his first national TV interview since taking office, and part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.

Lonnie Bunch has come home.