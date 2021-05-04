Looking back at a year of Supreme Court cases tried over the phone

Judy Woodruff:

The pandemic is transforming all of our lives, from how we gather to how we work.

The U.S. Supreme Court is no different. The justices dialed in to hear their final oral argument of the term today, which was about sentencing reductions for low-level crack cocaine offenses.

Their final call also falls on the one-year anniversary of the court's very first remote oral argument.

John Yang reports on the big adjustment.