Louisiana troopers accused of killing Black man and obstructing investigations

Roby Chavez:

… as the family of Ronald Greene learned the five officers involved in his deadly 2019 arrest are being charged with state crimes.

But Greene's mother said the indictments still fall short of justice.

Mona Hardin, Mother of Ronald Greene: This is three-and-a-half years of a murder and a cover-up. Let's not forget who aided and abetted, to where we had to really struggle just to get what we got today.