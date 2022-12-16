Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Friday on the NewsHour, CIA Director Bill Burns discusses the ongoing war in Ukraine and the intelligence challenges posed by China. Ahead of the January 6 committee's final report, the Secret Service comes under scrutiny for not doing more to prevent the Capitol attack. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on contentious congressional budget negotiations.
