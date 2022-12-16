Double your gift to
December 16, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, CIA Director Bill Burns discusses the ongoing war in Ukraine and the intelligence challenges posed by China. Ahead of the January 6 committee's final report, the Secret Service comes under scrutiny for not doing more to prevent the Capitol attack. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on contentious congressional budget negotiations.

