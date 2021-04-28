Madam Speaker: Examining what drives Nancy Pelosi in her historic career

For the first time in history, two women will sit behind the president of the United States as he addresses a joint session of Congress. A first for Vice President Kamala Harris, this is now the fourth president Nancy Pelosi has worked with as House speaker. Her personal life and long career is the focus of Susan Page's new book, "Madam Speaker." Page joins Judy Woodruff to discuss Madam Speaker.
How Biden will fund his plans to create jobs, confront COVID-19 and climate change
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.