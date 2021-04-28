What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress

Watch Coverage

Featured stories

See all

How Biden will fund his plans to create jobs, confront COVID-19 and climate change

By Lisa Desjardins

See all

Madam Speaker: Examining what drives Nancy Pelosi in her historic career

Audio

For the first time in history, two women will sit behind the president of the United States as he addresses a joint session of Congress. A first for Vice President Kamala Harris, this is now the fourth president Nancy Pelosi has worked with as House speaker. Her personal life and long career is the focus of Susan Page's new book, "Madam Speaker." Page joins Judy Woodruff to discuss Madam Speaker.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: