WATCH: Rep. Madeleine Dean says Capitol riot was result of Trump’s deliberate effort

The first several hours of Wednesday’s presentation relied on a lawyerly recitation of months of incendiary quotations and speeches from Trump, with lawmakers calmly working to link his statements to the violence that ensued.

The arguments were more sedate than the flickers of emotions the day before when lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, struggled to compose himself after recounting how his daughter and son-in-law were stuck in the building with him and feared they might not make it out.

But Rep. Madeleine Dean, a House impeachment manager, became emotional Wednesday afternoon as she recounted the timeline of events during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The arguments were a lead-up to emotionally charged videos that lawmaker expect to show later in the case.

