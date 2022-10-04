Maggie Haberman’s new book ‘Confidence Man’ details Trump’s rise to prominence

Judy Woodruff:

A number of news reporters have tried and are still trying to understand former President Donald Trump and his influence on our nation's politics today.

The one who has undoubtedly spent more time covering him than any other is New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who has been covering Mr. Trump since the 1990s.

She's out with a new book. And I spoke with her about it this afternoon. It's titled "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."

Maggie Haberman, thank you so much for joining us. Congratulations on the book.

I know a lot of people have been waiting to see this. You are considered the reporter who goes back longer with Donald Trump than anyone else and who understands him better than any other reporter.

And I want to start with, I think, the question — a question that is all about what keeps him in the news, and that is his denial of the result of the 2020 election, insisting that he actually won. Is this something he believes to be true, or what?

I mean, we know it is not true. How do you explain it?

Maggie Haberman, Author, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America": It's a really good question, Judy.

And thank you for having me to talk about the book.

He clearly, in my reporting — and I describe this — in the first few days after the November 2020 election, he seemed aware that he had lost in his conversations with a number of aides. And then, by the second week, something had just switched, and he was insisting that he had won. He was telling people he wasn't going to leave.

And it's very hard to know now whether he really believes this or whether it is just something he is saying. But he is — one of the things he said to me in one of our interviews was the he uses repetition in interviews to beat something into — and I quote — "my beautiful brain."

He is very aware that, if you repeat something over and over again, it can turn it into something real. And it's just hard to know how much is that vs. he's convinced himself of this.