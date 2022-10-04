October 4, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, rescue workers continue searching as the death toll from Hurricane Ian rises and hundreds of thousands remain without power. The Supreme Court hears two redistricting cases with major implications for future elections and the control of Congress. Plus, one university makes a major push for diversity on campus, but without considering race and gender in admissions.

