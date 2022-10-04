Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, rescue workers continue searching as the death toll from Hurricane Ian rises and hundreds of thousands remain without power. The Supreme Court hears two redistricting cases with major implications for future elections and the control of Congress. Plus, one university makes a major push for diversity on campus, but without considering race and gender in admissions.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: