Magnitude 6.4 tremor causes Puerto Rico’s worst earthquake damage in decades

John Yang:

A series of quakes along three fault lines has shaken Puerto Rico since Christmas. This morning's was centered just off the southern coast near Ponce, and did its heaviest damage in that region. One man in Ponce died when a wall caved in on his house.

Large swathes of the island were left without power, and some 300,000 customers lost water service. The iconic beachside Punta Ventana rock formation collapsed into the sea.

Governor Wanda Vazquez declared an emergency and said the earthquake damage is the worst since 1918.